‘MQM-L hitman’ arrested by CTD

An alleged hitman belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) was arrested by the Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday.
The suspect identified as Shahid alias Bajinga was arrested during a raid carried out on a tip-off in the Mominabad area of Orangi Town.
According to CTD In-charge Mazhar Mashwani, Shahid was associated with the MQM-L’s Unit-125. He had killed a police officer Zahoor in 2010 and was involved in various target killing cases. The police also claimed to have seized arms from his possession. A case against him has been registered and further investigations are underway.
