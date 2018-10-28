Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MQM-Pakistan accepts Sattar’s one-month-old resignation from Coordination Committee

Reacting to Dr Farooq Sattar’s move of forming a group in the party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has accepted the resignation of the dissident leader from the party’s Coordination Committee.

Sattar had served his resignation in September, however, it had not been approved.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday at the party’s office in Bahadurabad, MQM-P Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil said the decision to approve Sattar’s resignation was taken in a ‘long’ meeting of the coordination committee earlier in the day, keeping in view the recent incidents. On Friday, Sattar had announced to make a 22-member Organization Restoration Committee (ORC) with an agenda to revive the pre-February 5 situation in the party and hold intra-party polls after that to elect a governing board of chairman, general secretary and others, abolishing the existing structure of the Coordination Committee.

The MQM-P leadership did not earlier want to accept Sattar’s resignation, Jamil claimed, adding that efforts were also made to convince the dissident leader to withdraw his resignation. However, when such efforts did not succeed, the Coordination Committee decided to let Sattar leave the committee

According to Jamil, Sattar would be issued a notice in the coming days to appear before the coordination committee and answer to their reservations as he had violated the party’s code of conduct. The MQM-P deputy convener hinted that the party could take an action against the dissident leader if he failed to convince the coordination committee on his actions.

This infighting in the MQM-P has been in public knowledge since February 5 this year when the party split into the PIB and Bahadurabad groups, spearheaded by Sattar and Amir Khan respectively. Though the groups united in a bid to disseminate an ‘all is good’ message to their voters and supporters before the 2018 general elections, however, the unity could not last long.

As the Bahadurabad group, which currently forrnally controls the MQM-P, plans to take a disciplinary action against Sattar, the latter has already formed a parallel body in a bid to take over the party. Sattar headed the MQM-P from the incident of incendiary speech of Altaf Hussain on August 23, 2016 till February 11, 2018, when he was removed from the headship by his colleagues due to differences among them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage