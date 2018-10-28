Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Newspost

October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The sound of neglect

Gorakh Hill, a summer resort and hill station in Sindh, has struggled to attract tourists for many decades as it lacks basic facilities. In 2011, the Gorakh Hill Development Authority was established to revamp the premises and enhance its tourism potential. But this development hasn’t resolved anything. Massive corruption and the embezzlement of funds have led to frequent delays in developing the hill station. Although a tree plantation scheme worth Rs50 million was initiated in 2007, the scheme was entirely neglected and failed to have the desired effect. The Gorakh Hill Development Authority and the tourism department pinned the blame on each other for these failures. In most cases, the funds obtained to improve the conditions of the resort have been poorly audited. It is believed that the funds allocated for a chairlift project at the resort haven’t been duly utilised. These claims need to be investigated. Various watchdog organisations should probe the matter and ensure the transparent utilisation of funds.

Abdul Jabar Rustamani ( Dadu )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage