The sound of neglect

Gorakh Hill, a summer resort and hill station in Sindh, has struggled to attract tourists for many decades as it lacks basic facilities. In 2011, the Gorakh Hill Development Authority was established to revamp the premises and enhance its tourism potential. But this development hasn’t resolved anything. Massive corruption and the embezzlement of funds have led to frequent delays in developing the hill station. Although a tree plantation scheme worth Rs50 million was initiated in 2007, the scheme was entirely neglected and failed to have the desired effect. The Gorakh Hill Development Authority and the tourism department pinned the blame on each other for these failures. In most cases, the funds obtained to improve the conditions of the resort have been poorly audited. It is believed that the funds allocated for a chairlift project at the resort haven’t been duly utilised. These claims need to be investigated. Various watchdog organisations should probe the matter and ensure the transparent utilisation of funds.

Abdul Jabar Rustamani ( Dadu )