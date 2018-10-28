Site safety

It is rare sight to see construction lifts installed at various construction sites across Karachi. This is distressing because construction work takes place throughout the year in the city. At present, the Karachi Metrobus project is being carried out in the metropolis and a vast number of bridges are also being built. Labourers have been burning the midnight oil to ensure that these projects are completed on time so that citizens can benefit from them.

But the absence of construction lifts suggests that no tangible measures are being taken to ensure the security of labourers. A large number of casualties have been reported at construction sites due to the dearth of safety measures. Installing construction lifts will reduce the number of deaths and injuries on site. The concerned authorities should deliberate this matter forthwith and install construction lifts.

Hafiza Zuha ( Karachi )