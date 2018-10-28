Implementation woes

This refers to Miftah Ismail’s article on ‘Civil service reforms that work’ (October 26). The writer had rightly pointed out that even though there is no dearth of ideas regarding reforms, the difficulty lies in implementing them. Instead of generating more reports and recommendations, it is imperative to focus on implementation and steer clear of generating more reports that serve little or no purpose in enforcing much-needed reforms. The implementation of reforms are influenced by the following factors. First, the teams that seek to implement reforms lack credibility. This problem can be overcome by inducting member of these teams from within the system. Second, the sequencing of the reforms initiatives is also quite important. Tough decisions should, therefore, be given priority. Third, prolonged deliberations weaken the reform effort and should be avoided at all costs.

Fourth, short-term steps should be given preference as it creates a sense of ownership that guarantees effective implementation. Fifth, elaborate reports/recommendations create doubts and build resistance. Reform initiatives ought to be packaged in smaller envelopes to expedite implementation. Finally, as mentioned in Miftah Ismail’s article, those affected by reforms are bound to ask a key question: what do these reforms offer that is for me or against me? As a result, some incentives should be part of the reforms package.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi ( Lahore )