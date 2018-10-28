Sun October 28, 2018
October 28, 2018

When in drought

Drought have afflicted Sindh and Balochistan. Thar, Kachho, Kohistan and Bhag Nari in Balochistan have not received rain for many years. Moreover, the dry winter months are likely to plunge these regions into further crises. Flora and fauna have been affected and there is only a limited amount of food to feed people and animals.

Such conditions have become a fact of life. People in these areas have grown become accustomed to droughts and disasters – regardless of whether they are man-made or caused by nature. Since our government has done little to address this situation, many of them continue to suffer. Suitable steps need to be taken with immediate effect to deal with this crisis.

Hashim Abro ( Islamabad )

With an ever-increasing global population, droughts that occur in the present are likely to have a more deleterious effect than those that surfaced many decades ago. In a similar vein, our water needs have also multiplied. Global warming has continued to cast a dark shadow on our lives and has directly impacted our crop yields.

Pakistan has been adversely affected by the growing scarcity of water. This has made it increasingly important to develop large water reserves throughout Pakistan. At this critical juncture, we ought to prioritise the construction of micro-hydel dams instead of building mega dams as the latter entails considerable financial constraints and delays. The incumbent government must focus on this suggestion as it is practicable and will offer a long-term solution to our current predicaments. The Thar and Cholistan deserts need special attention to address the drought situation. All sections of society need to come forward to assist the government in overcoming the water crisis and preventing more droughts.

Engr Riaz Akbar ( Wah Cantt

