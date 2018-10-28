Road to despair

It has become increasingly difficult to travel through the streets of Karachi because the condition of roads is abysmal. Dilapidated roads continue to inconvenience commuters and often damage their vehicles. Traffic jams have added to people’s woes as a large number of citizens tend to get stuck in endless gridlocks all over the city.

The condition of roads is further exacerbated by the large mounds of litter that are a common sight. The foul stench that emanates from improperly disposed waste and overflowing gutters has become unbearable in some places and has been the cause of many fatal diseases. The relevant authorities must look into the matter and take prompt and necessary steps to overcome this problem.

Gohar Ishrat ( Karachi )