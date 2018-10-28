Education in crisis

This refers to the news report ‘Teachers overburdened at understaffed college’ (October 26). Schools and colleges in Islamabad have been in a deplorable condition for a long time. There are no clear-cut policies on admissions, the induction of teachers, and audit of education accounts. It seems that there is only one policy that is being followed at most educational institutions: might is right. If a student comes from a wealthy family, he/she can easily obtain admission in a college. If a teacher wields influence, he/she can get promoted over a short period of time.

There is a pressing need to address the challenges faced by government educational institutions. The Federal Directorate of Education has added to these woes. Therefore, a suitable alternative mechanism needs to be devised to alleviate the problems that have plagued the education sector.

M Mahmood ( Islamabad )