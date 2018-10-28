Too young to work

I recently applied for a position at Nowshera Medical College, but wasn’t shortlisted for the interview because I was six months younger than the required age criteria. Other competent candidates also didn’t get shortlisted for the interview because they didn’t meet the age requirement.

This poses a major problem in the recruitment system governed by the Civil Establishment Code as competent candidates are often short-changed by such rules. The authorities concerned should devise rules on what candidates who have the required skill set should do if they don’t fulfil the age requirements for a job.

Dr Saad Riaz ( Mardan )