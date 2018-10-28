KP energy firm gets license

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has granted generation license to Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization for its 11.8MW hydropower plant to be setup in District Shangla, a statement said on Saturday.

The proposed project was being set up on Khan Khwar River, which was expected to begin commercial operations by November 2019. In its determination, the authority considers that the proposed project would result in optimum utilisation of the renewable energy which was earlier untapped, resulting in pollution free electric power.

Nepra considers that the proposed project of Pakhtunkhwa Energy was consistent with the provisions of Energy Security Action Plan 2005 which not only emphasises the use of indigenous resources for power generation, but also gave renewable energy resources priority in this regard.

The authority said the project would help diversify the energy portfolio of the country. It would not only enhance the energy security of the country by reducing dependence on imported fuel, but also help in reducing carbon emissions by generating clean electricity, thus improving the environment.