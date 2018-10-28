Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cement manufacturers asked to raise production capacity

ISLAMABAD: Government on Saturday asked the cement manufacturers to gear up for meeting an expected upsurge in demand from construction sector in the wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to develop five million housing units.

Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Prime Minister on Textile, Commerce, Industry and Production and Investment said cement industries should be ready to increase production capacity to meet the increased demand from housing infrastructure projects.

Dawood was talking to a delegation of a cement industries association to review cement supply-demand’s situation and prices, according to an official statement.

The industry increased its production capacity by 6.58 percent during the last fiscal year and it utilised 92.82 percent of the industrial production capacity, the highest since 1992/93 when the total production capacity was only 8.89 million tons compared with 49.44 million tons in 2017/18.

There has been an increase in cement demand for the last four years after the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects boosted consumption of the commodity for infrastructure developments.

In fact, the past five years have been positive for the cement industry as annual dispatches shot up from 33.43 million tons in 2012/13. The year 2017/18 has witnessed particularly buoyant time as dispatches grew 5.5 million tons during the year.

Local cement industry is massively investing in capacity enhancement in view of CPEC. They already planned to increase production capacity by 26 to 28 million tons to 72 million tons plus within the next two to three years. Pakistan’s 24 cement plants have capacity of producing 47 million tons of clinker and 49 million tons of cement a year. Cement industry dispatched 45.893 million tons in 2017/18 as against 40.315 million tons in 2016/17. This is the highest ever growth posted by the industry in the history.

The delegation of the cement industries association told the commerce advisor that the cement industry is fulfilling the need of the county. Pakistani companies are exporting clinker to Bangladesh via sea route.

The association said the demand for clinker in Bangladesh and its prices have gone up. “It’s a good breathing space for Pakistani cement manufacturers to export our surplus clinker to Bangladesh and other parts of the world.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage