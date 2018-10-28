Cement manufacturers asked to raise production capacity

ISLAMABAD: Government on Saturday asked the cement manufacturers to gear up for meeting an expected upsurge in demand from construction sector in the wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to develop five million housing units.

Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Prime Minister on Textile, Commerce, Industry and Production and Investment said cement industries should be ready to increase production capacity to meet the increased demand from housing infrastructure projects.

Dawood was talking to a delegation of a cement industries association to review cement supply-demand’s situation and prices, according to an official statement.

The industry increased its production capacity by 6.58 percent during the last fiscal year and it utilised 92.82 percent of the industrial production capacity, the highest since 1992/93 when the total production capacity was only 8.89 million tons compared with 49.44 million tons in 2017/18.

There has been an increase in cement demand for the last four years after the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects boosted consumption of the commodity for infrastructure developments.

In fact, the past five years have been positive for the cement industry as annual dispatches shot up from 33.43 million tons in 2012/13. The year 2017/18 has witnessed particularly buoyant time as dispatches grew 5.5 million tons during the year.

Local cement industry is massively investing in capacity enhancement in view of CPEC. They already planned to increase production capacity by 26 to 28 million tons to 72 million tons plus within the next two to three years. Pakistan’s 24 cement plants have capacity of producing 47 million tons of clinker and 49 million tons of cement a year. Cement industry dispatched 45.893 million tons in 2017/18 as against 40.315 million tons in 2016/17. This is the highest ever growth posted by the industry in the history.

The delegation of the cement industries association told the commerce advisor that the cement industry is fulfilling the need of the county. Pakistani companies are exporting clinker to Bangladesh via sea route.

The association said the demand for clinker in Bangladesh and its prices have gone up. “It’s a good breathing space for Pakistani cement manufacturers to export our surplus clinker to Bangladesh and other parts of the world.”