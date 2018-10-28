Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Business

AFP
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

S&P downgrades Italy debt outlook, intensifying budget stand-off

Milan: Ratings agency S&P has downgraded its outlook for Italy´s sovereign debt but left its credit rating untouched, upping the pressure on Rome amid a stand-off with Brussels over its budget.

Friday´s announcement, which warned Rome´s fiscal policy was jeopardising banks´ ability to fund the Italian economy, followed last week´s decision by Moody´s to cut Italy´s credit rating to a notch above junk status.

"The negative outlook reflects the risk that the government´s decision to further increase public borrowing -- besides exacerbating Italy´s already weak budgetary position -- will stifle the incipient recovery of the private sector," S&P said.

The decision indicates the debt grade could be cut in the coming months.

The far-right League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement, ruling in coalition, have refused to curb their big-spending programme which forecasts a public deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP in 2019.

The former centre-left government had pledged to keep next year´s deficit to 0.8 percent of GDP in a bid to ease Italy´s vast public debt, which amounts to a phenomenal 2.3 trillion euros.

Brussels on Tuesday rejected the new plan outright, accusing Rome of "openly and consciously going against commitments made" and requesting a revision.

But the ratings decision was met with a renewed refusal to budge by League head Matteo Salvini and Five Star chief Luigi Di Maio.

"Are ratings agencies unaware of the global financial crisis?" Salvini said on Friday, while Di Maio said such organisations "do not measure the wellbeing of a country´s citizens".

"We will continue! Change is underway," added Di Maio.

The Moody´s downgrade, cutting Italy´s debt grade to Baa3 from Baa2 -- while setting the outlook at "stable" -- came as international financial watchdogs sounded the alarm over Italy´s economic choices.

"By proposing a budget heavy on debt-fuelled spending, the country started clashes both with the European Commission and with the market," said Fidelity International analysts Andrea Iannelli and Alberto Chiandetti.

"Neither has confidence in Italy´s projection that its economy will grow at a rate of 1.5 percent or that its current debt path is politically and financially sustainable."

S&P said it could change its outlook to stable if the recovery takes hold and the debt burden stabilises.

Since mid-May, when negotiations to form the coalition in Rome began, Milan´s stock exchange has lost more than 20 percent. The FTSE MIB closed down another 0.7 percent on Friday. The closely watched "spread" -- or difference between yields on 10-year Italian government debt compared to those in fiscally conservative Germany -- has more than doubled, widening from 150 points to 309 points.

The Italian banking sector, which holds 372 billion euros worth of the country´s sovereign debt according to the central bank, has been the hardest hit, losing 36 percent on the Milan stock exchange.

Rome has until November 13 to present a revised budget to Brussels and faces a heavy fine if it fails to do so.

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said Thursday he was confident an agreement could be reached.

In the meantime, the commission insists it wants to avoid all-out war with the populists.

"It´s very important for the channels of communication to remain open... and I´m not going to be the one to close them," Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told AFP on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage