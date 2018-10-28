Rupee stable

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain stable against the US dollar next week in the wake of bullish sentiments fuelled by Saudi bailout reports, traders said.

Saudi Arab committed six billion dollars to support Pakistan’s ailing economy. The local currency could see further appreciation on strong expectations of another bailout package from China to help avert the country's balance of payment crisis, the traders added.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit the People’s Republic of China from November 2 to 5.

Most traders believe that the rupee is unlikely to break the current support level of 132 in the coming week. The local unit rose 1.07 percent or Rs1.44 against the greenback during the outgoing week.

In the interbank market, the rupee started the week at a negative note, closing at 133.89. But it appreciated to 132.45 in the last trading session due to dollar sales from exporters.

The open market also rallied, tracking a stronger rupee, which gained 1.50 versus dollar in the week. The rupee commenced the week at 133.80 but finished at 132.30 on Friday.

“There are some points in predicting a range for the rupee in the subsequent weeks,” a trader said. “A credit facility by the Saudi government provided a relief to the troubling current account balance. A similar package is expected from China and UAE which could boost investor sentiment.”

Market commentators see the rupee will appreciate to 126/128 if Pakistan manages to secure Chinese support to shore up its falling foreign currency reserves.