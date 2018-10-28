Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rupee stable

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain stable against the US dollar next week in the wake of bullish sentiments fuelled by Saudi bailout reports, traders said.

Saudi Arab committed six billion dollars to support Pakistan’s ailing economy. The local currency could see further appreciation on strong expectations of another bailout package from China to help avert the country's balance of payment crisis, the traders added.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit the People’s Republic of China from November 2 to 5.

Most traders believe that the rupee is unlikely to break the current support level of 132 in the coming week. The local unit rose 1.07 percent or Rs1.44 against the greenback during the outgoing week.

In the interbank market, the rupee started the week at a negative note, closing at 133.89. But it appreciated to 132.45 in the last trading session due to dollar sales from exporters.

The open market also rallied, tracking a stronger rupee, which gained 1.50 versus dollar in the week. The rupee commenced the week at 133.80 but finished at 132.30 on Friday.

“There are some points in predicting a range for the rupee in the subsequent weeks,” a trader said. “A credit facility by the Saudi government provided a relief to the troubling current account balance. A similar package is expected from China and UAE which could boost investor sentiment.”

Market commentators see the rupee will appreciate to 126/128 if Pakistan manages to secure Chinese support to shore up its falling foreign currency reserves.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage