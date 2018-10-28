Authorities unearth multimillion rupees tax evasion by toy importers

LAHORE: Customs authorities have unearthed tax and duty evasion of millions of rupees by a cartel of importers who were found importing toys as their spare parts to evade levies for several years, sources said on Saturday.

Well-placed sources told The News that the custom officials at Port Qasim detected the importers a few months back. The cartel involved in import of goods by evading revenue through mis-declaration and under invoicing also declined to pay demurrage and detention charges, they added.

The cartel even moved their shipments to Karachi Port in order to avoid penalties, but the customs managed to seize the consignments over mis-declaration, thanks to the officials’ vigilance, the sources said.

The importers, involved in the crime of under-invoicing refused to pay demurrage and detention charges to the terminal and cargo company and were trying to “pressurise revenue officials”, a source privy to the development said.

When the importers were convicted by the Customs Adjudication after a due process, they filed appeal against the order in the Custom Tribunal but at the same time filed suits in the Sindh High court for provisional release of their shipments after payment of all duty and taxes and penalties imposed by the Custom Adjudication to avoid port/terminal storage and carrier’s container rent.

The high court accepted the prayers and allowed the release after payment of due duty/taxes and penalties.

The cartel, however, obtained delay detection certificates from the customs officials by “pressurising and blackmailing” despite the fact that the customs confiscated the shipments on account of mis-declaration, duty evasion and under invoicing/valuation.

When the matter came to the knowledge of the Chief Collector Customs Appraisement, an immediate notice was taken, and delay and detention certificates, issued to Xing Enterprises and One Ten World for waiving of demurrage and detention charges, were withdrawn.

The authorities also initiated an inquiry against the issuance of delay and detention certificates to the importers who were found guilty of mis-declaration and tax evasion.

The authorities also conducted probe into the matter how the cartel of importers coercively got delay and detention certificates to avoid penalty over delay in picking consignment from the port. While taking a corrective measure, the customs authorities withdrew the certificates and asked the accused group of companies to pay full demurrage and detention charges as per the law.

On October 16, the Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive) explained reasons behind withdrawing the certificates. Referring to letter (S-2/ Misc./09/2018 dated 13.10.2018), it is stated that a statutory regulatory order (SRO 1220/2015 & Section 14A (2) of Pakistan Custom Act 1969), as referred in subject letter, is legal/constitutional, sub-judice pending the Sindh High Court vide constitutional petitions filed by APSA, PSAA and Maersk Pakistan. The high court restrained the Federal Board of Revenue from taking any coercive action under the provisions.

It was further clarified that the powers conferred to a competent authority under section 14A (2) to issue a delay-detention certificate in case the cause of delay is custom, not the importer or exporter.

The customs authorities said the issuing authority of the under-discussion delay detention certificate clearly admitted that there is no delay from customs end and certificate is being issued merely on the request of the importer. As such it has no legal effects, as complainant is not entitled to get any relief under section 14A-2.

The goods declaration of imported shipment revealed that importer had not uploaded mandatory import documents vis-à-vis invoice and bill of lading.

Chief Collector Appraisement South Abdul Rasheed Sheikh, after detection of the duty evasion by the cartel, ordered a detailed scrutiny into the imports of toys after several cases of revenue evasion through mis-declaration were detected.

Sheikh also issued instructions that customs officers/officials should not take any sort of pressure and should perform their duties. These instructions came after a defamation campaign was unleashed against Additional Collector Yaseen Murtaza who had detected the revenue evasion of toy importers. The cartel of importers is involved in blackmailing and pressurising the officers/officials.

They attempted to blackmail Murtaza, Deputy Collector Athar Naveed, Principal Appraisers Shahid Rizvi, Khalid Umar, Dost Mohammad, Appraising Officer Rana Insaram Rabbani, Superintendent Abdul Razzak Junejo and others.

The customs authorities in Karachi have served dozens of contravention reports on the cartel of importers in the past as they were evading revenue through mis-declaring the description of imported goods and finally Custom Adjudication imposed huge penalties on them to the tune of millions of rupees.

The customs authorities found that the importers tried to evade the customs duty and regulatory duty in addition to higher rate of valuation by mis-declaring the description of incomplete toys as spares for plastic toys.

The authorities found that the importers deliberately concealed the actual description of the goods in an attempt to get the goods assessed on suppressed value for evading taxes.

The importers involved in mis-declaration of goods have also been penalized on account of delay in clearance of shipment and thus asked to pay demurrages and detention charges worth millions of rupees. The cartel is trying to avoid payment of demurrages and detention charges on various pretexts and also mudslinging against the custom authorities, according to the sources.