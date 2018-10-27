Two companies get NOCs to assemble vehicles in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group and another local company Khalid & Khalid Holding (Pvt) Limited have been awarded NOCs under the category of ‘Greenfield Investment Status’ this week for assembling and distributing their vehicles in Pakistan.
Al-Futtaim Automotive Pakistan (Pvt) Limited that received its NOC on Oct 25, 2018 plans to invest up to $230 million for assembling and distributing France’s Renault car in the country.
This group is the UAE distributor for Honda, Toyota, Chrysler and Volvo and some other brands.
