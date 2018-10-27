No decision on no-trust move against govt: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Nayyer Bokhari Friday said no decision had been finalised yet to move a no-confidence motion against the government.

“Though the issue of bringing a no-confidence motion was discussed, no final decision has been taken on it, but in the upcoming All Parties Conference of opposition parties all the possibilities would be discussed to formulate the future strategy,” he said while talking to newsmen here.

Bokhari said the PPP did not want to derail the democratic system. “If the PPP wanted to derail the system then it could do so easily in year 2014,” he added.

When asked about the possibility of arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari, he replied that if they wanted to arrest Asif Ali Zardari they could do so but there was no direct allegation against him.

“First, they should get the details of accounts from the bank employees and then they should asked the account holders from where they got money,” he said, adding that the law should be equal for everyone.