Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: SC to hear NAB’s review petition on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up a review petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case on October 29.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel will hear the review petition.

Last year in December, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Mushir Alam had dismissed NAB’s appeal to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. The anti-graft body then filed a review petition in the apex court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, involving money laundering charges against the Sharif family, was initiated by NAB in the year 2000, but quashed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2014. The NAB had appealed the LHC decision in the Supreme Court.

The Hudaibiya Paper Mills was allegedly used as a cover by the Sharif family to launder money outside the country in the 1990s. It was in relation to this case that the Sharif family's trusted aide, Ishaq Dar, recorded a ‘confessional statement’ on April 252,000 in front of a magistrate in Lahore accepting his role in laundering money.

On the basis of that ‘confession’, a reference was filed by the NAB before an accountability court against the Hudabiya Paper Mills, three Sharif brothers, Dar and others. Dar

was not charged as he had become an approver for the prosecution.

That reference was struck down by a judge of the LHC on March 11, 2014 in response to a writ petition filed in 2011 stating that Dar's confession was coerced. Dar had claimed that he had made the 'confession' under duress and disowned the statement.