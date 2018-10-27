Sat October 27, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 27, 2018

KP-TEVTA inks MoU with international company

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) has inked two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with a leading international company.

The company, LabTech International Ltd, is engaged in the manufacturing of technical and vocational education training equipment/systems, consultancy on technical and vocational education, software design as well as project management and planning.

A press release said the company has been working for 30 years and has registered worldwide in almost 80 countries.

One MoU is about Industrial attachment programme to provide technology research training of 3-6 months in the state of the art workshops of LabTech International at Indonesia for KP-TEVTA employees with free accommodation/transportation facilities and a stipend equal to 50 per cent of the average salary given to LabTech regular employees.

The KP-TEVTA will be able to ensure capacity-building of own employees in the modern technologies as per internationally recognized standards.

The purpose of the other MoU is to upgrade the Labs of KP TEVTA institutes and to transform these into state-of-the-art institutes, sharing of new training teaching techniques such as application of Digital contents, Virtual Reality and e-lessons, development of curriculum for the Competency Based Training (CBT) and collaboration on exchange of scientific and technological information.

