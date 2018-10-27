Sat October 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Action sought against refusal to measles vaccine

MANSEHRA: The district administration has asked the Health Department to pinpoint parents refusing to get measles vaccine administered to children as the government would initiate a legal action against them.

“I want zero refusal cases and we would take action against the parents refusing the vaccination,” Yasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner, told a review meeting of Health Department on Friday.

The meeting was attended among others by District Health Officer Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Assistant District Health Officer Nasir Shah, and district coordinator Dr Yasir.

The deputy commissioner said that parents refusing measles vaccines were challenging the writ of the government and were liable to punishment under strict relevant laws.

He said that refusal cases were reported in Balakot tehsil where the assistant commissioner tackled them accordingly.

He said cash prizes would be given away to team members who showed an excellent performance during measles drive in the district.

