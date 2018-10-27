Sat October 27, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 27, 2018

Share

Social media post about CM’s removal triggers debate

PESHAWAR: Who will be the new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? This post by a journalist on the social media triggered a debate and invited different comments from the users. Some took it seriously, others expressed annoyance, and many took it for a fun.

It even provoked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government spokesman in the province to issue a statement rejecting the possibility of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s replacement.

A user in his comment on the post speculated that Liaqat Khattak, the brother of former chief minister Pervez Khattak, or Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra may become the new chief minister’

Another Facebook user Fazal Nabi commented that “Liaqat Khattak has asked his brother and present Defense Minister Pervez Khattak to get him the chief minister’s position and he might be the ‘lucky person’ to secure the job.

On this Ijaz Khan predicted that “he (Pervez Khattak) himself would soon be sent packing.”

Syed Zahid Usman did not agree and said the present chief minister would continue in his job.

Shahid Khattak said that the performance of present chief minister is not satisfactory.

Asad was not sure and asked if Mahmood Khan is really going to be shown the door.

Others showed annoyance or surprise by using the symbols used for expressing different expressions.

The posts and speculation became a source of trouble for the provincial government and Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Yousafzai had to issue a statement to clarify the situation.

“I categorically deny the rumours on the social media about the chief minister’s removal,” the minister clarified.

Without naming anyone, Shaukat Yousafzai said that he knew the people behind the rumours. He added that people were mature now and aware of the tactics of certain conspirators.

