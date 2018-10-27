Executive Council meeting: Options weighed for South Punjab province

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The first meeting of the Executive Council for the creation of Southern Punjab province was held on Friday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair.
The meeting held in the chief minister secretariat discussed in details all options, possibilities and measures that could prove vital in creation of the Southern Punjab province. The Southern Punjab Executive Council was created by the Punjab chief minister on October 22.
