NA Speaker issues Shahbaz’ production order

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday issued production order for Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for the upcoming NA session starting on Monday.

The PML-N has filed the request with NA Speaker Shahbaz Sharif for the National Assembly session commenced for October 29 (Monday).

The production orders were issued for the whole session of the National Assembly, which is expected to continue for 15 day and after Shahbaz Sharif will attend the whole session of the National Assembly.

The production orders were issued under the rule 108 of the Rules, Procedure and Conduct of the Business of National Assembly, 2008.