NAB yet to produce proof against Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far failed to find any clue of alleged corruption or receiving money by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Even after 21 days of his arrest and custody, NAB is unable to provide any major evidence against the former Punjab chief minister.

Sources close to the NAB investigators told this scribe that as yet they haven’t found anything substantial evidence against Shahbaz Sharif which could prove that he was involved in illegal money making or he received any graft money from any of the accused in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.

Shahbaz Sharif was taken into custody by NAB on October 5 for alleged anomalies in award of contract of Rs14 billion Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing project initiated by the Punjab government.

NAB accused Shahbaz of “corruption and corrupt practices” and claimed that he used his powers as chief minister and cancelled the contract of the housing project given to Ch Latif and Sons (pvt) Ltd and later transferred it to a favorite company. According to NAB this all happened in connivance with Fawad Hassan Fawad the then secretary implementation and others etc.

Some credible sources say that NAB team could not find any evidence related to money received by the former chief minister by any of the accused for cancelling and later transferring of the said contract.

When this correspondent approached NAB’s official spokesman for his version on the story he divulged nothing but said “NAB has already issued the grounds of arrest.” When asked specifically that yet investigators could not find evidence of corruption or receiving graft money by Shahbaz Sharif, the spokesman again avoided to answer, saying, “The matter is sub judice in the court of law. The re spectable Accountability Court Lahore granted 14 days remand of the accused into NAB custody after hearing the arguments on merit. Media is requested to kindly avoid speculations in this regard.”

Meanwhile, sources also claim that NAB has further decided to open a case of assets beyond known means against Shahbaz Sharif for which homework has been started formally at NAB Lahore office.

The decision was taken after Salman Shahbaz, son Shahbaz Sharif, who had been summoned by the NAB Lahore on October 11, had submitted details of the assets owned by his father and rest of the family members. The sources add that NAB analysed the assets’ details and decided to open the case.

The sources further added that opening few more cases against Shahbaz Sharif are also being considered. In this regard the NAB spokesman was approached on Oct 24, who later told this correspondent that he had sent a query to the concerned NAB bureau for reply. But despite passing two days no response was shared with The News.