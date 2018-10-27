Why chaos on Pak Quarters’ eviction, SC asks Mayor

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, took exception over the protest demonstrations during the law enforcement agencies’ action to evict the illegal occupants of the Pakistan Quarters and inquired from Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar why such disturbance was created?

Hearing a petition against the encroachment on public parks, the Supreme Court’s three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar inquired Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar as why the disturbance was created and observed that the eviction was not against the Punjabi or Mohajir community. “For God's sake, end this ethnicity,” the Chief Justice observed asked the Mayor Karachi as whether his party leaders wanted to stir ethnic riots by making political statements on the issue. The court observed that the police action was not against any ethnic group but against the encroachers who sold off the government properties to the private persons. The court inquired from the Mayor of Karachi whether he should not do justice as people are encroaching the government land without any entitlement. The court observed that public parks, places and even footpaths were encroached in the city. The Chief Justice observed that no country could progress without the rule of the law adding the future generations will not forgive us if we destroy the public amenities for little financial gains. The Mayor Karachi submitted that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation does not have enough resources to remove the encroachments in the city. He submitted that the KMC made Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal functional but the oil tankers were still parked at the Shireen Jinnah Colony. Justice Mushir Alam observed that the previous governments created such problems by not removing the encroachments and said the roads leading to Empress Market and the surrounding area were full of encroachments.