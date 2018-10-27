Sat October 27, 2018
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 27, 2018

Opposition lacks ideology, leadership

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain alleged Friday that the opposition had neither an ideology nor leadership, as they were doing politics only to save their wealth.

He said that more than fifty people to face jail for corruption.

“Those who have been whitening their black wealth, now have their pale faces,” the minister said in a video message released to the media here. He said that those, who were not thieves and dacoits among the ranks of opposition, need not be scared. However, those, who had been involved in corruption, were now worried and matters were making progress.

He pointed out there had been nerve-shaking revelations in the Supreme Court while the Chief Justice of Pakistan was hearing cases of masses interests. The minister maintained the chief justice of Pakistan was writing a history and the entire nation was standing behind him.

“We have been saying for the last two years that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will go to jail and we were 100 percent sure, as we have knowledge about the nature and facts of cases against the Sharif family,” Fawad contended.

Fawad said, “If the lawyers of Nawaz Sharif talked with neutrality, they will support our stance on the Sharifs. But their lawyers have taken millions in fees.” The minister asserted that the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan and that of the state institutions would not be dampened, reiterating the government’s commitment to take forward the country while eliminating the menace of corruption.

He also made it clear that the state institutions were functioning independently.

In his address to the nation Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said those, who were criticising the government were the ones, who had burdened country’s economy with their bad economic planning and indulged in corruption.

