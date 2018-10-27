Law to protect whistle blowers soon: Farogh

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday announced to bring a new anti-corruption law, aiming to wipe out corruption in the country as well as materialising its resolve to net people involved in malpractices.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Farogh Nasim while addressing a press conference at his office said that in order to end corruption, a whistle blower law is being introduced in the country.

He said that Whistle Blower Protection and Vigilance Act 2018, a criminal law-related act, is being introduced in the country, adding that the government seeks the cooperation of the people in its anti-corruption drive.

“If work was not done on war-footing, the menace of corruption will further increase,” Farogh Nasim said, adding that soon it will be tabled in the Parliament and the provincial governments should also fully support it and pass it form the assemblies.

Sharing major points, the minister said any individual being the whistle blower can share information with an independent commission against any corrupt practices and his name will be kept secret besides and the person will get an award of 20 percent of the recovered amount. He, however, said that there is a provision in the said law envisaging that if a whistle blower wants to mention his name then he/she will have to give in writing in this regard.

Similarly, the minister said that if anyone was found disclosing the name of the whistle blower, he will be proceeded with in accordance to the provision laid down in the said Act.

Likewise, if any whistle blower was found giving wrong information on mala fide intention, defaming anyone without any legal justification, he will also be proceed with in accordance to procedure laid down in the said law.

The minister said that although the law earlier enacted by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also effective, but in order to further enhance and expedite drive against the menace of corruption, this new law is being introduced.

Farogh Nasim said that an independent commission will first examine the information provided by the individual, probe it through the relevant circles and after authenticating and verifying the information, provided by the whistle blower, the commission will become a complainant and will file a reference with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well as other investigation agencies to initiate trials of the accused in their respective jurisdiction of courts.

Referring to the composition of the said independent commission, the minister said that it will be headed by a chairman and comprising two other members to be appointed either form the government or private sector, adding that strength of the commission could be increased if needed later keeping in view the workload.

The minister said the eligibility of the chairman of the commission will be judged by qualification, reputation as well as length of service, adding that the post will be filled on merit.