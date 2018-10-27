Golf event begins at PAF club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 1st Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tournament started at the PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club here on Friday, says a press release.
Brigadier (r) Shahid Wahab Rao, Secretary Punjab Golf Association (PGA), was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.
Besides Pakistan Air Force, professional golfers from all over the country are participating in the event.
PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club has recently been awarded accreditation with the Pakistan Golf Federation and hence selected to host its first ranking tournament.
