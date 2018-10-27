Pakistan face Malaysia for place in decider

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan go into Saturday’s semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy against Malaysia with their confidence boosted from the solitary-goal victory over the Asian Games silver medallists in the last league match.

The Greenshirts are the two-time winners of the Asian Champions Trophy and have been the finalists on all four previous occasions.

Meeting the same team within two days can prove to be a tricky affair and Pakistan are aware that Malaysia are tough opponents. Pakistan also draw confidence from their league stage win over Malaysia in the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Malaysia claimed an Asian Games silver medal while Pakistan finished fourth.

Pakistan face an injury problem after their captain Mohammad Rizwan’s hamstring forced him to limp out of the pitch on Thursday.

“Winning the league match against Malaysia was a good confidence booster for the boys, but everyone has to start afresh now,” Pakistan manager Hasan Sardar said. “We’re playing well as a unit, yet we continue to miss a lot of chances. There are some things that require attention ahead of the semi-finals. We’ve done some work on our defence, which is now playing a disciplined game.”

Malaysia’s head coach Roelant Oltmans was optimistic on the outcome.

“We’ve not conceded many goals. In two games against India and Pakistan — the two teams who have won this title before — we conceded just one goal. We need to take our chances and make best use of the openings we create,” he said.

Defending champions India are seeking to reinforce their position as Asia’s top-ranked team in the encounter with the recently crowned Asian Games champions Japan in the second semi-final.

Eager to assert their authority as proof that the disappointing bronze medal at Jakarta was just an aberration, India will be looking to post another runaway victory in their second meeting with Japan. India had won 9-0 in the preliminary league encounter between the two sides.

Having induced six youngsters in the squad after their gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games, Japan have decided to focus on a long-term team-building exercise.

Not burdened by their status as the new Asian Games champions, Japan are the only team among the semi-finalists here not to have qualified for the World Cup.

Japan, however, will play for pride and find a way to blunt the Indian attack. Their recent habit of turning the form-book on its head will cause some unease for the rivals.

India coach Harendra Singh said: “I would like my boys to play aggressive hockey with control over their emotions.

“The semi-final will be a different ball game. The result or score-line of our last encounter with Japan in the preliminary league will have no significance when the semi-final gets underway on Saturday.”