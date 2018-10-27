Opposition questions constitutional status of supplementary budget

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The treasury benches in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly faced a tough time on Friday when the opposition questioned the constitutional status of the supplementary budget.
Khushdil Khan of ANP, on a point of order, asked the government to clarify whether it was supplementary or excess budget.
PESHAWAR: The treasury benches in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly faced a tough time on Friday when the opposition questioned the constitutional status of the supplementary budget.
Khushdil Khan of ANP, on a point of order, asked the government to clarify whether it was supplementary or excess budget.
Comments