10-year-old coding genius rejects Google offer

DUBAI: Ten-year-old Samira Mehta is being called a genius. While most children are focussed on homework and school, she is not only a skilled programmer, but also owns a company. To top it all? She recently rejected a job offer from Google. Metha set up her own company ‘Coder Bunnyz’, a game which teaches children necessary computer programming concepts. US-based programmer got attention of Google and was offered a job, but rejected it.