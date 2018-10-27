Sahle-Work Zewde Ethiopia’s first female president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ADDIS ABABA: Ms Sahle-Work is an experienced diplomat who has now become Africa's only female head of state.
Her election to the ceremonial position comes a week after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet with half the posts taken up by women. After being sworn in, President Sahle-Work promised to work hard to make gender equality a reality in Ethiopia.
Addressing parliament, she also pledged to promote peace: "I urge you all, to uphold our peace, in the name of a mother, who is the first to suffer from the absence of peace.'' —Monitoring desk
