Why Queen ordered Diana, Charles to divorce

LONDON: The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles was well-documented with millions watching their wedding in 1981. But 13 years later, the couple infamously divorced.

The Queen ordered the pair to begin official divorce proceedings in 1995 and it was all because she felt Princess Diana’s bombshell interview with Martin Bashir was a betrayal to her and the royal family. The ground-breaking interview was watched by more than 20 million people when it aired on the BBC, and divulged details about Charles and Di’s marriage, as well as affairs. Diana admitted her own infedility with riding instructor James Hewitt, and also spoke about Prince Charles’ well-known affair with his former lover, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The chat was remembered worldwide for one line in particular, where Diana told the presenter: “There were three of us in that marriage so it was a little crowded.”