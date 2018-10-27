Highest-paid TV actresses 2018

Highest-paid TV actresses 2018: Sofia Vergara tops ranking with $42.5m: CALIFORNIA: For the seventh year in a row, Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid actress on television. Her giant haul, which clocks in at 73% more than second-ranked Kaley Cuoco’s $24.5 million, leads this year’s ranking of the small screen’s top earners.