Missing woman’s body recovered

LAHORE: The body of a missing woman was recovered from Kot Radha Kishan Friday.
The victim identified as Shamim Rauf carrying gold jewellery and cash went missing from outside the Wapda Hospital in Ichhra two days ago.
Police have registered a case on the complaint of victim’s son and started investigation while the body was shifted to the morgue.
