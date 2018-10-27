Factory worker hit to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A factory worker was hit to death by a speeding car in the Raiwind police limits Friday. The victim has been identified as Altaf, a resident of Dipalpur. He was crossing a road when a car hit him from behind. As a result, he sustained injuries and died on the spot. Police collected evidence and removed the body to morgue. Further investigation is under way.
