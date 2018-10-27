Govt forms working group for south Punjab province: Sarwar

BAHAWALPUR: Governor Ch Sarwar pledged that PTI government would create south Punjab province as it committed with the people of south Punjab. Talking to media men here on Friday, he said though creation of new province was a hectic legislative process yet the PTI government had formed a working group in this connection. Referring to the country’s slagging economy, he said despite the financial crunch, the government had taken certain steps to increase exports of the country and 50 per cent decrease in gas tariff for industries was an admirable decision of the federal cabinet. “Same relief has been given to the growers in electricity tariff to encourage them to grow crops to increase the exports as well as GDP.” Talking about the ongoing anti-encroachment drive throughout the country, he maintained that no house in Katachi Abadi (slums) had yet been demolished, however, this campaign will continue till retrieval of last inch of the state land from the illegal occupants. He said Punjab government’s priority was to provide clean drinking water to the people.