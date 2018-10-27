New govt must be given some time: Australian HC

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Ms Margaret Adamson has said the new government in Pakistan should be given some time to deliver.

Talking to senior journalist, analyst and host of the show Suhail Warraich in Geo News programme ‘Aik Din Geo Ke Saath’ here on Friday, she said at least 60,000 Pakistanis were living in her country Australia currently.

She said that mutual trade volume between the two countries was being increased to 2 billion Australian dollars.

About Pakistani foods, she said she liked Pakistani ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ (carrot-based sweet dessert pudding).

She disclosed that Australia had imported camels from Balochistan province. Viewers can watch her detailed interview at 7:05 pm in Pakistan on Saturday.