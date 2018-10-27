Jang Media Group scoops top awards at WAN 2018

KARACHI: The Jang Media Group won three awards at WAN-IFRA for its Jang VR and Jang Real Apps, recently. The publications from various countries had sent their entries in more than 20 categories for their work in the print and publishing industry.

The Jang Media Group bagged the bronze award at the Print Innovation Awards for Jang VR mobile app in “Advertising Innovation”. The Print Innovation Awards honor the most innovative print products and services worldwide. The Jang Media Group also won a Silver Award in the ‘Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences” category for Jang VR mobile app. While, it won another Bronze Award in “Best Branded Content Project” category for The News PSL, which made use of the Jang Real in branding and promoting content.

This is the third time that Jang has been awarded the coveted WAN-IFRA award for innovation after winning the Gold for Jang Classifieds and Silver for Jang Real in 2016 and 2017, respectively, making a record of wins for three consecutive years.

The Jang VR and Jang Real are examples of how the Jang Group keeps innovating to bring new initiatives to its readers that enables them to read as well as experience the content.