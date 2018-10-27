NA Speaker issues Shahbaz’s production order

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday issued production order for Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for the upcoming NA session starting on Monday.

The PML-N has filed the request with NA Speaker Shahbaz Sharif for the National Assembly session commenced for October 29 (Monday).

The production orders were issued for the whole session of the National Assembly, which is expected to continue for 15 day and after Shahbaz Sharif will attend the whole session of the National Assembly.

The production orders were issued under the rule 108 of the Rules, Procedure and Conduct of the Business of National Assembly, 2008.

The rule 108 of the Rules and Procedure of the Conduct of the Business of National Assembly, 2007, that relates to production of a member in custody for a sitting of the assembly or meeting of committee, stated that (1) The Speaker or Chairman of a Committee may summon a member in custody on the charge of a nonbailable offence to attend a sitting or sittings of the Assembly or meeting of a committee of which he is a member, if he considers his presence necessary.

(2) On a production order, signed by the Secretary or by any other officer authorised in this behalf, addressed to the government of the province where the member is held in custody, or to the authority concerned, the provincial government or such authority shall cause the member in custody to be produced before the Sergeant-at-Arms, who shall, after the conclusion of the sitting or the meeting, deliver the member into the custody of the provincial government or other authority concerned.”