Kashmiris to observe black day today

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) will observe Black Day today (Saturday) to condemn Indian atrocities and reiterate their pledge to stick to demand of holding plebiscite in Kashmir for determining the will of Kashmiris, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman Abdul Hameed Lone.Talking to this news agency, the spokesman said October 27 was the day when Indian forces occupied their motherland. He said the demand of Kashmiris was only to honour the resolutions of United Nation to grant right to self-determination to Kashmiris as per commitment.

Abdul Hameed Lone said that India was continuing their atrocities in the occupied valley, adding that two people were killed by occupied forces on Friday, while over 30 innocent Kashmiris were martyred in last two weeks. He said the United Nations is maintaining silence over Indian brutalities. He said Kashmiris will never withdraw their just demand of granting right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would not relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiris realise their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

In their separate messages to the nation on Kashmir Black Day, they said the day marked a tragic day in the history of South Asia. This is the day India sent in its armed forces to occupy Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations and fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people as well as against all principles of international law.

They said that for seven decades, India had occupied Jammu and Kashmir in contravention of the UNSC resolutions that ordained the holding of a plebiscite to determine the wishes of the Kashmiri people. They said India has used coercion, brutal suppression of the rights of the people, economic blandishments and sham electoral processes to crush the will of Kashmiris and legitimise its occupation.

They said the recent UN report on Kashmir was an acknowledgment of Indian policies of occupation that included well documented human rights atrocities. They called for immediate implementation of the recommendation to set up a UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces. They said the valiant, brave and courageous people of IHK deserve the admiration of the world.