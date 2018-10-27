ATC issues warrants for PML-N MPA, brother

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and his brother, Shafi Khokhar, over failure to appear in a murder case.

The court ordered Johar Town police to arrest both brothers and produce them before the court on Oct 27. ATC-IV Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan passed the orders while hearing Imran Shafi murder case.

The court had summoned the brothers for recording their statement as witness in the case, but they failed to appear. At this, the court issued their non-bailable warrants.

Imran Shafi was son of Shafi Khokhar and nephew of Saiful Malook Khokhar. On Jan 4, 2018, Imran and two others were allegedly killed when two rival parties including Ashraf Bhatti and Malik Aslam groups exchanged fire during a wedding in Johar Town.