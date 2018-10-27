Envoys to important world capitals changed

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday announced the names of new ambassadors to important world capitals.

Normally, the names are made public after there is an agreement from the countries of postings.

Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Office here, Qureshi said the government was considering replacing current ambassadors in Washington and London among other key capitals of the world with career diplomats instead of political appointees.

Announcing names of the proposed ambassadors, important is a change in Washington where Dr Asad Majeed Khan is to replace Ali Jahangir Siddiqui. An outstanding senior diplomat, Nafees Zakaria, familiar with an earlier posting in London is being sent as High Commissioner to London to replace Sahibzada Ahmed Khan who was recently recalled to Islamabad for his disgraceful public behaviour.

Senior diplomat Raja Ali Ijaz is being considered for the post of ambassador to Saudi Arabia, while Raza Bashir Tarar is being considered for Canada, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah for Doha, Qatar, Hamid Asghar Khan for Rabat, Morocco, Sheharyar Akbar Khan for Belgrade, Serbia, Sahibzada Ahmed Khan for Havana, Cuba and Ahmed Amjad Ali as the new Consul General for Dubai.

Earlier, former Air Chief Sohail Aman was designated as Pakistan’s ambassador to Qatar but the government dropped a proposal in this regard.

Meanwhile eulogizing the services of Pakistan’s permanent representative (PR) in the United Nations (UN) Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, the government has decided to retain her at the UN Headquarters.

Diplomatic sources told The News that all the transfers and postings announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday had been made purely on merit.

Former Pakistan Navy commander Admiral (R) Hasham bin Siddique who conducted a recent successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia has been removed and Pakistan’s Counsel General in New York Raja Ali Ejaz has been made ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s ambassador for the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui who assumed the office early this year tendered his resignation immediate after change of the government in Pakistan and now he has been replaced with Dr. Asad Majeed Khan who is yet another competent diplomat.

He is currently country’s ambassador in Japan. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui had attained unprecedented popularity among the Pakistani Diaspora and he established inroads into the power centres of US capital as he was doing diplomatic assignment in an excellent manner.

Raza Bashir Tarrar will become high commissioner for Canada vice Tariq Azeem Khan. Raza is also viewed as admirable choice, the sources said.

Pakistan’s high commissioner for the United Kingdom Sahibzada Ahmad who has been trapped in an intrigue in London to get rid has been transferred to Havana as Pakistan’s ambassador for Cuba.

Sahibzada Ahmad Khan who is a retired officer of Pakistan Army maintaining strict discipline in his mission. He served as Chief of Protocol with outstanding performance. Nafees Zakaria belonging to Karachi will replace him who is currently high commissioner in Malaysia. Retired Brigadier Javed Hussain has been removed as Counsel General Dubai and Ahmad Amjad Ali will be replacing him. Brigadier Javed served Nawaz Sharif as his military secretary in his first stint and known for uprightness. Hamid Asghar Khan who is another energetic diplomat will replace Nadir Chaudhary is Rabat as ambassador for Morocco. Nadar was the first ambassador who mailed his resignation on induction of PTI government. He was a close lieutenant of Nawaz Sharif. Sheharyar Akbar Khan who did a good job as Counsel General Jeddah has been made ambassador to Serbia. The sources said that few new ambassadors/high commissioners will be posted and transferred in a couple of weeks. The government is considering to grant extension to Pakistan’s ambassador in China Masood Khalid who is also doing an incredible job in Beijing, the sources added.