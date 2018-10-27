Punjab Jinnah Golf begins

LAHORE: The first Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tournament started at Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf & Country Club Lahore on Friday.Brigadier (Retd) Shahid Wahab Rao, Secretary Punjab Golf Association (PGA) was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.Sponsored by Punjab Golf Association, the tournament will be played from 26 till 28 October, 2018 at PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club Lahore. Besides Pakistan Air Force, professional golfers from all over Pakistan will participate in the event. PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club has recently been awarded accreditation with Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and hence selected to host its first ranking tournament.