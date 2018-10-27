Punjab TT trials tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The trials to select Punjab tabl tennis team will be held on October 28 at Punjab College. The trial will be held in under18 and under15 to pick boys and girls team to represent the province in the National Junior Championship to be held at Faisalabad. The players taking part in the trial will have to present their age verification documents.
