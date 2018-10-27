Lahore teams to be honoured

LAHORE: Lahore Regional Association will hold a reception to honor Lahore Blues and Whites squad for showing excellent performance in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-18 on October 28 at 7pm at local hotel of Lahore. All players of both teams, team officials, executive committee and selection committee members have also been invited in the ceremony. Mudassar Nazar Chief Selector Lahore Region for Quaid e Azam Trophy and Shahrez Abdullah Khan Rokhri President LRCA will be the chief guest of the ceremony and will distribute the awards among individual best performers of Lahore Region Blues and Whites.