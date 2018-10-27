Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Sports

AFP
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Resurgent Ko takes route 66 to lurk in Taiwan

TAIPEI: Former world number one Lydia Ko shot a dazzling six-under-par 66 to lurk two strokes off the lead at the LPGA Taiwan Championship on Saturday.

Ko, who tied for second in Shanghai last week — her best result since April — fired seven birdies against a lone bogey at par-72 Ta Shee Golf and Country Club. The Korean-born New Zealander, 21, trailed halfway leader Hsu Wei-ling, who carded 67 for an aggregate score of nine-under 135, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff who was a shot off the pace.

Home favourite Hsu shot a bogey-free five birdies to overtake England’s Ewart Shadoff, who couldn’t repeat her pace-setting opening round of 65 and carded 71. Ko, who shot to prominence in her mid-teens but endured her first winless season last year, has been back in the swing with six consecutive top-16 finishes after she missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open in July.

Earlier this year she snapped her unaccustomed win drought at the LPGA Championship in April, one of six top-10 performances so far this season. America’s Danielle Kang, the winner last week in Shanghai, withdrew from the second round through illness, the LPGA said without giving details.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress