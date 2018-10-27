Resurgent Ko takes route 66 to lurk in Taiwan

TAIPEI: Former world number one Lydia Ko shot a dazzling six-under-par 66 to lurk two strokes off the lead at the LPGA Taiwan Championship on Saturday.

Ko, who tied for second in Shanghai last week — her best result since April — fired seven birdies against a lone bogey at par-72 Ta Shee Golf and Country Club. The Korean-born New Zealander, 21, trailed halfway leader Hsu Wei-ling, who carded 67 for an aggregate score of nine-under 135, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff who was a shot off the pace.

Home favourite Hsu shot a bogey-free five birdies to overtake England’s Ewart Shadoff, who couldn’t repeat her pace-setting opening round of 65 and carded 71. Ko, who shot to prominence in her mid-teens but endured her first winless season last year, has been back in the swing with six consecutive top-16 finishes after she missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open in July.

Earlier this year she snapped her unaccustomed win drought at the LPGA Championship in April, one of six top-10 performances so far this season. America’s Danielle Kang, the winner last week in Shanghai, withdrew from the second round through illness, the LPGA said without giving details.