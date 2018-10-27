Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Sports

AFP
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIFA puts plans for lucrative new Club World Cup

KIGALI: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has delayed any decision over his plans for a lucrative new Club World Cup and global Nations League amid widespread opposition, instead setting up a taskforce to further look into the proposals.

Speaking at a press conference in the Rwandan capital Kigali, where the FIFA Council has been meeting, Infantino said the taskforce will present its “concrete proposals” at a meeting in Miami next March.

The plans have been harshly criticised by opponents who say the international calendar is already overcrowded and have accused the FIFA president of using the projects to help win votes for re-election in June next year. The delay will be seen as a way of appeasing the likes of the World Leagues Forum, a grouping of professional leagues, which sent a letter to Infantino demanding that no final decision be taken in Kigali and lamenting the lack of any consultation.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has also been critical of the plans, and reports this week suggested delegates from European football’s governing body could walk out if their views were not heeded in Kigali.

“I am happy to have contributed to peace in the world today if some were seeing it so dramatic,” Infantino remarked.“Everyone agrees the Club World Cup needs to be revamped, everyone in the world.

“There are some who have different interests. We were not going to decide today how to revamp them, there are different options on the table. “FIFA’s duty is to organise competitions, so I don’t understand why we cannot talk about them.”

Infantino is pushing to revamp the Club World Cup by boosting it from seven clubs to 24 in a four-year format, 12 of them European. Currently the competition, which elicits little interest outside of Latin America, is played every year in December. The 48-year-old indicated that it would be better for FIFA to organise a tournament that redistributes money around game than for top European clubs to regularly travel abroad to take part in money-spinnin friendly matches.

“Everyone is happy to go around the world and try to cash in as much as possible. The only organisation in the world of football which is doing solidarity and development all over the world is FIFA,” he said. “There is certainly space for these games, interesting club games, without adding to the international match calendar.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress