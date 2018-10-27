Sat October 27, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Pakistan Open: Malik takes veterans title Aqeel, Abid, Ushna, Sara qualify for finals

LAHORE: Rashid Malik grabbed the 45 plus senior doubles title in the 3rd EBM Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018 while Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid, Ushna Suhail and Sara Mansoor stormed into the men’s and ladies’ singles finals here at the PLTA tennis courts on Friday.

In the seniors doubles 45 plus, the pair of Rashid Malik and Fayyaz Khan played superb tennis against Israr Gul/Jehanzeb Khan and routed them by 6-1, 6-4. The winning pair won first set conceding just one point while they faced some resistance in the second set before winning it 6-4.

In men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan thrashed Muzamil Murtaza 6-1, 6-1. The top faced no difficulty in toppling struggling Muzamil as he took both the sets conceding just one point in each set. Mohammad Abid also displayed quality tennis skills, pace and venum to outpace his experienced opponent Shehzad Khan by 6-1, 6-0.

In ladies’ singles semifinals, Pakistan’s only international ranking holder player Ushna Suhail crushed young Noor Malik by 6-0, 6-0. Ushna dominated the match right from the word go, and never allowed her opponent to win even a single point, thus registered thrashing victory and booked berth in the final. In the second semifinal, Sara Mansoor, who recently led the Pakistan women tennis team as playing captain, outclassed Asfa Shahbaz by 6-0, 6-0.

In u-18 semifinals, Mohammad Shoaib beat Ahmad Kamil 6-3, 6-2 while Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Saqib Hayyat 6-1, 6-1. In u-14 doubles semifinals, Hamid Israr/Semi Zeb beat Yahya Ehtisham/Hasheesh Kumar 4-3, 1-4, 4-3 while Farman Shakeel/Hassan Ali outpaced Bilal Asim/Shaeel Tahir 4-0, 4-2.

In u-10 quarterfinals, Hamza Roman beat Rai Waleed 8-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Alina Suleiman 8-2, Ameer Mazari beat Asfand Yar 8-3, Abu Bakar Talha (Wapda) beat Aqsa Akram 8-0. In u-10 semifinals, Abu Bakar Talha beat Amir Mezari 8-0. In u-10 semifinals, Abu Bakar Talha (Wapda) beat Amir Mezari 8-0 and Hamza Roman beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-1.

In u-18 doubles final, Mohammad Shoaib/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Ahmad Kamil/Saqib Hayat 6-3, 7-5 to grab the title while seniors doubles 60 plus, Rai Zahid Zafar/Dr Naveed beat Asad Niaz/Imran Noon 1-6, 6-3, 10-5.

