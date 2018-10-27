Rehman dominates Governor’s Cup Golf

LAHORE: Rehman Saleem’s superbly executed putts and buddies put him in the driving seat during day one of Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup Golf here on Friday.

At the end of the first day of this three days 35th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship, making headway at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, the golfer who dominated the day is Rehman Saleem of the host club.

This amateur continues to make waves whenever he competes and once again his devoted practice over the past few weeks fetches a reward for him as he prevails and outshines a field of 131 talented golfers to emerge as the leader and thereby establish himself as a golfer of merit. Without doubt the first rounds performance can be graded as excellent and his first days score of net 64, eight under par reflects ability and temperament and for an amateur golf player who plays to a handicap of ten, it substantially enhances his status as a potential champion.

During the round yesterday, he hit tee shots that fall in the super category and on all the par fours and par the distance he achieved was impressive. What is heartening is that the distance loaded accurate tee shots were backed by crisp hitting from the fairways and strokes saving putting on the greens.

Besides Rehman Saleem the other forceful ones who made their presence felt are Danish Javed and Hamza Kardar both from Gymkhana. These two strong contenders are bracketed at a net score of 67, five under par and lie three strokes behind the leader. Danish Javed is a youngster who looks forward to making a career out of golf and has the advantage of being backed by a golfing father, Javed Khan, who himself has many golfing achievements to his credit.

Throughout the first round yesterday, he has played in accordance with a laid out golf plan and such application has brought forth a score worth complimenting. Hamza Kardar has been equally steady and it appears these two accomplished ones have set the competition path for the remaining two rounds on Saturday and the final day, Sunday.

Some more competitors whose performance deserves a mention here are Suleman Akhter (Gymkhana), Nasir Irshad (Gymkhana) and Usman Jamil also from Gymkhana. These three competitors are bracketed at a score of net 69 and look determined to improve their standing over the remaining two rounds.At a score of net 70 are Khawaja Jehanzaib Saleh and Farooq A.Khan and following them at a score of net 71 are Ayaz Saleem, Sardar Murad Khan, Hussain Hamid and Atif Ibrahim.

The battle is on for the prestigious Governors Cup Golf title and fearsome fight is expected on Saturday.