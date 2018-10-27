Kayes, Sarkar hit tons as BD whitewash Zimbabwe ODI series

CHITTAGONG: Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar each scored a century as Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third one-day international to complete a whitewash in the three-match series in Chittagong on Friday.

Imrul hit 115 off 112 balls while Soumya added 117 off 92 balls as Bangladesh reached 288-3 in 42.1 overs. Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series by 28 runs and seven wickets respectively. Earlier Sean Williams struck an unbeaten hundred to guide Zimbabwe to 286-5.

Williams hit a career best 129 off 143 balls, and shared 132 runs with Brendan Taylor for the third wicket -- helping Zimbabwe recover from 6-2 to post their highest score at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after they were sent in.

Needing a win to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, Taylor made 75, his second successive fifty in the series, which came from 72 balls with eights fours and two sixes.

Williams -- who smashed 10 fours and a six in his second ODI hundred -- then added 84 runs with Sikandar Raza (40) for the fourth wicket after Taylor fell to left-arm spinner Nazmul Hossain. Nazmul was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers with 2-58. Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series by 28 runs and seven wickets respectively.

The trophy was handed over to Mash, and he gets a word of appreciation from the BCB president Nazmul Hassan. Imrul Kayes grabs the trophy from his skipper as the rest of his mates swarm around to pose for the paparazzi.

The champions hoarding is out and off they go....That is all from the ODI series. The two-match Test series starts next Saturday. Mashrafe Mortaza, winning captain said: Coming back from Asia cup, we had a lot of confidence. The dressing room confidence was also very high and I think it was phenomenal.

We have been decent with the ball and it is a good wicket and today we played with our inexperienced bowling line-up, but still to restrict them to 286 was a good effort. I hope our Test team does well in the coming series.

Imrul Kayes, Man of the series said: It's been a great series for me. I tried to give my best and I'm glad I got a chance to prove myself in this series. He is a class batsman and he released the pressure off me. He has been batting well in the domestic games and he is also very good against spinners. I was really happy seeing him bat. I'll try my best in the Test series. Soumya Sarkar, Man of the Match said : Really happy to represent the nation. Nice to be back in form. I've been out of the team in the last one year and this feels really good. The wicket was good and we know we could score quickly and I took my chances.

Masakadza, losing skipper said : Was quite tough today. We had a good score, but that second wicket partnership took the game away from us. A few half chances too. Few of the guys got some runs under the belt and we have a few guys coming in from home, so hopefully we will put up a better show in the Test series.

Zimbabwe innings:

H. Masakadza b Hider 2

C. Zhuwao b Saifuddin 0

B. Taylor c Mushfiqur b Nazmul 75

S. Williams not out 129

S. Raza c Soumya b Nazmul 40

P. Moor run out 28

E. Chigumbura not out 1

Extras: (b4, lb5, nb1, w1) 11

Total: (five wickets, 50 overs) 286

DNB: W. Masakadza, D. Tiripano, K. Jarvis, R. Ngarava

Fall: 1-6 (Zhuwao), 2-6 (Masakadza), 3-138 (Taylor), 4-222 (Raza), 5-284 (Moor)

Bowling: Hider 9-1-39-1, Saifuddin 10-2-51-1, Ariful 3-0-17-0, Mashrafe 8-0-56-0 (nb1), Soumya 2-0-16-0, Nazmul 8-0-58-2 (w1), Mahmudullah 10-0-40-0

Bangladesh innings:

Liton Das lbw b Jarvis 0

I Kayes c Chigumbura b W. Masakadza 115

S Sarkar c Tiripano b H. Masakadza 117

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 28

Mohamamd Mithun not out 7

Extras: (w19, nb2) 21

Total: (three wickets, 42.1 overs) 288

DNB: Mahmudullah Riyad, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza, Abu Hider, Nazmul Islam

Fall: 1-0 (Liton), 2-220 (Soumya), 3-274 (Imrul)

Bowling: Jarvis 6-0-47-1, Ngarava 5-0-44-0 (nb1, w2), Tiripano 4-0-33-0 (w3), Raza 10-0-47-0 (w4), W. Masakadza 10-0-71-1 (w2), Williams 6.1-0-43-0 (nb1, w8), H. Masakadza 1-0-3-1

Result: Bangladesh won by seven wickets

Series result: Bangladesh won series by 3-0

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS).